Key Indian equity market indices fall during afternoon session

Mumbai: Fearing hike in taxes on stock market income post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hint on Sunday, the key Indian equity market indices plunged further during afternoon trade on Monday.

The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 71.90 points or 0.90 percent down at 7,913.85 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 25,992.41 points, was trading at 25,828.06 points (at 1.07 p.m.) in the afternoon session, down 212.64 points or 0.82 per cent from the previous day`s close at 26,040.70 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,008.57 points and a low of 25,753.74 points in the trade so far.

With IANS Inputs