Market starts on a positive note, goes up 66 points

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 10:39
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex got off to a steady start today by rising 66 points and the Nifty hovered above 9,600 on the back of a firm Asian trend.

The 30-share index advanced 65.89 points, or 0.21 percent, to 31,311.45 in early session. It was realty, healthcare, auto and capital goods that showed promise, rising by up to 1.30 percent.

The gauge had gained 35.77 points in a range-bound trade yesterday.

The NSE index Nifty also inched up 16 points, or 0.16 percent, to 9,653.60.

According to traders, sustained buying by domestic financial institutions amid a better trend in Asian shares gave investors the confidence.

Reliance Industries, Lupin, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp found themselves on the gainers list.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.21 percent and Shanghai Composite 0.04 percent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei, however, lost 0.27 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.01 percent lower yesterday.

 

