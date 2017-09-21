close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sensex, Nifty reverse gains as rupee sinks by 26 paise

The 30-share index fell by 43.68 points or 0.13 percent to 32,356.83 in morning session.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 10:23
Sensex, Nifty reverse gains as rupee sinks by 26 paise

Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex reversed its early gains to trade lower by 43 points in morning session on Thursday as capital goods, banking, oil and gas and FMCG stocks fell.

The 30-share index fell by 43.68 points or 0.13 percent to 32,356.83 in morning session. It had opened higher at 32,406.42 and rose by 0.18 percent to a high of 32,460.03 in opening trade.

The wider Nifty of NSE fell by 22.90 points or 0.23 percent to 10,118.25 as 28 of its constituents led by ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Coal India, Bank of Baroda and Gail dropped up to 1.94 percent. The NSE Nifty had gained 16 points, or 0.15 percent, to touch a high of 10,157.15 in early trade.

Heavy fall in the rupee after the US Federal Reserve announced plan to wind down its crisis-era stimulus and hinted at another interest rate hike before the end of the year dampened the sentiment. The rupee dropped sharply by 26 paise 64.53 in morning trade.

Among major Sensex losers, Coal India fell the most by 2.59 percent, ICICI Bank by 2.06 percent and L&T by 1.,43 percent. Reliance Industries, SBI Tata Motors Axis Bank and ONGC also dropped up to 1.46 percent, dragging the index into th negative zone.

However, shares of Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Lupin, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, HDFC Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank and Maruti Suzuki were trading in the positive terrain with gains of up to 3.13 percent.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.83 percent, Shanghai Composite Index up 0.12 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.13 percent in their early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.19 percent higher in yesterday's trade.

TAGS

BSENSESensexStock marketstock market openstock market today

From Zee News

NCLAT allows waiver plea of Cyrus Mistry firms
Companies

NCLAT allows waiver plea of Cyrus Mistry firms

Petrol, diesel price on 21st September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 21st September 2017: Check out the...

Google acquires HTC&#039;s Pixel team for $1.1 billion
International Business

Google acquires HTC's Pixel team for $1.1 billion

NCLAT to pronounce verdict over Cyrus Mistry&#039;s waiver plea today
Companies

NCLAT to pronounce verdict over Cyrus Mistry's waiver...

Fed keeps rates steady, to start portfolio drawdown in October
International Business

Fed keeps rates steady, to start portfolio drawdown in Octo...

GST Council recommends 5% rate for branded cereal, pulses and flour
Economy

GST Council recommends 5% rate for branded cereal, pulses a...

SC orders Unitech to pay litigation cost to house buyers
Real Estate

SC orders Unitech to pay litigation cost to house buyers

Economy

No shortage of sugar, won't allow prices to go up: Ram...

Toyota launches Etios Cross X-Edition
Automobiles

Toyota launches Etios Cross X-Edition

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video