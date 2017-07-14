close
Live Market Updates: Nifty crosses 9,900-mark for first time; Sensex at new high of 32,109.75

Stay tuned here for latest updates on of Indian markets, including BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Indian rupee and MCX gold.

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 10:30
Live Market Updates: Nifty crosses 9,900-mark for first time; Sensex at new high of 32,109.75

9:50 AM

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,216.58 per ounce at 0403 GMT, but is up 0.3 percent for the week so far. 
U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.14 percent to $1,215.60 per ounce

 

9:22 AM

The benchmark Nifty today raced past the 9,900 milestone for the first time and the Sensex climbed yet another peak 32,110 as Infosys maintained its 2017-18 revenue growth guidance. IT, healthcare, consumer durables, oil and gas stocks were among the big gainers. Asian cues remained mixed though.

The 50-issue Nifty crossed the 9,900 level for the first time by gaining 21.60 points, or 0.21 per cent, to trade at an all-time high of 9,913.30, within striking distance of 10,000. It surpassed its previous intra-day high of 9,897.25 touched yesterday.

Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Fifty, equity markets, Stock market, Stocks

