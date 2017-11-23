Market advances for sixth day, IT the bright spot

Mumbai: Stocks on Thursday edged up in a volatile trade as gains in IT and technology ensured the key indices extended their winning streak for the sixth day.

The 30-share Sensex had earlier slipped to a low of 33,468.30, but some last-minute buying helped the index wipe- off losses and closed up 26.53 points, or 0.08 percent, at 33,588.08.

The gauge had rallied over 801 points in the past five straight sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty after moving between 10,374.30 and 10,307.30 settled flat at 10,348.75, up 6.45 points, or 0.06 percent.

Global indicators were mixed.

Relentless buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) came against the background of a moderate recovery in the rupee.