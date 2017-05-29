close
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 16:42
Market at new closing highs, Nifty ends above 9,600-mark for first time

Mumbai: Extending its record-breaking run for the third day, the benchmark Sensex on Monday surged to close at a new life high of 31,109 while the Nifty ended above 9,600 for the first time ever as ample liquidity pushed up buying.

Opening weak, the 30-share Sensex slid below the 31,000 -mark on a string of weak quarterly earnings and hit a low of 30,869.90, but quickly bounced to yet another lifetime high of 31,214.39.

It closed up 81.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, at a new peak of 31,109.28, breaching its previous record closing of 31,028.21, reached on May 26. It also went past previous intra-day record of 31,074,07 scaled on May 26.

During the session, the Sensex swung almost 345 points both ways. The index has now risen by 807.64 points in three straight sessions.

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty also maintained its bull run and touched a new peak of 9,637.75 (intra-day). It settled higher by 9.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, at a new peak of 9,604.90, beating its previous record closing of 9,595.10, recorded on Friday. It also broke the previous intra-day record of 9,604.90 reached on May 26.

