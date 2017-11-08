Market continues downtrend; Sensex falls 152 points

New Delhi: Falling for the second session, the BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 152 points on Wednesday to end at an over one-week low of 33,218.81 on widespread selling in metal, oil and gas, PSU and realty sectors.

The 30-share index, after opening strong at 33,417.35, advanced to hit the day's high of 33,484.70 on the back of foreign fund inflows. However, it succumbed to profit-booking in late afternoon trade and slumped to a low of 33,157.68, before finishing at 33,218.81, down 151.95 points or 0.46 percent.

This is its weakest closing level since October 31, when it had ended at 33,213.13.

The broader Nifty slumped 47 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 10,303.15 after shuttling between 10,384.25 and 10,285.50.

Reliance Industries Ltd ended 1.9 percent lower, while Bharti Airtel closed 3.7 percent down.

Globally, among other Asian markets, Shanghai stocks ended 0.1 higher after the data showed imports remained strong, indicating a healthy economy, while exports were also holding up. Hong Kong dipped 0.3 percent and Tokyo shed 0.1 percent a day after ending at a near 26-year high. Seoul edged up 0.3 percent. Sydney and Singapore were marginally higher, but Wellington, Taipei, Jakarta and Manila were all down.