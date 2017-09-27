Market continues downtrend; Sensex plunges over 450 points, Nifty dips below 9,800-mark

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex fell over 450 points while NSE Nifty dipped below the 9,800-mark in afternoon trade Wednesday, heading for a seventh straight session of losses, as the rupee sunk to a more than six-month low on foreign fund outflows.

Expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and lingering North Korean worries also dented risk appetite.

Foreign fund outflows have taken a toll on the rupee which today fell to as low as 65.77 per dollar, its weakest since March 15.

The Sensex traded at 31,238.42, down 361.34 points, or 1.14 percent after moving in range of 31,797.46 and 31,223.33. The gauge had lost 824 points in the previous six sessions.

The broader Nifty too was down 114.20 points, or 1.16 percent, at 9,757.30.

Blue chips were among the biggest losers, with Reliance Industries Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd set for a second straight session of decline. Banking stocks continued to slide with Axis Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd falling as much as 2.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

The Nifty Bank index, down 0.78 percent, was headed for its sixth straight session of losses.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,915.54 crore yesterday, showed provisional data from the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,537.10 crore.

Most of the other Asian markets gained on positive economic data coming from China and expectations of progress in major tax reforms in the United States.

US stock indices shed earlier gains to close little changed yesterday, with the Dow Industrial Average extending its losing streak.