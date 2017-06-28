close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Market falls for 3rd day, Sensex down 124 points ahead of expiry

The benchmark Sensex on Wednesday came down by 124 points and the NSE Nifty settled below 9,500 as investors hit the sell button ahead of the expiry of June derivatives.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 16:29
Market falls for 3rd day, Sensex down 124 points ahead of expiry

Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex on Wednesday came down by 124 points and the NSE Nifty settled below 9,500 as investors hit the sell button ahead of the expiry of June derivatives.

The June contracts are set to expire tomorrow.

Banks' NPA headache and uncertainties surrounding GST pushed the market further down. Weakness in the rupee and muted global pointers did not help things either.

Falling for the third straight session, the 30-share Sensex settled the session lower by 123.93 points, or 0.40 percent, at 30,834.32 after shuttling between 31,000.48 and 30,798.70.

The barometer had lost 332.49 points in the previous two sessions on lacklustre global cues and jitters ahead of the GST rollout.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed lower by 20.15 points, or 0.21 percent, to end at 9,491.25. During the session, it moved between 9,522.50 and 9,474.35.

The 30-share index was bogged down by RIL, Asian Paints, HDFC Ltd, ONGC and ITC.

Banking stocks continued to face selling pressure for the second straight session as the RBI asked banks to go for higher provisioning for those stressed loans referred to the insolvency court.

TAGS

BSENSEStock marketstock market updatestock market newsstock market close

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Gold stays firm on global cues, jewellers&#039; buying
Bullion

Gold stays firm on global cues, jewellers' buying

Companies

RIL refinances $2.3 bn loans to cut interest cost

Uber launches UberEATS in Delhi NCR
Companies

Uber launches UberEATS in Delhi NCR

Ready or not, Indian businesses brace for biggest-ever tax reform
Economy

Ready or not, Indian businesses brace for biggest-ever tax...

Yes Bank partners with Hike messenger to power payments platform
Personal Finance

Yes Bank partners with Hike messenger to power payments pla...

Alibaba spending $1 bn to raise stake in Southeast Asia&#039;s Lazada
International Business

Alibaba spending $1 bn to raise stake in Southeast Asia...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video