Market falls for 4th consecutive session, Sensex plunges 316 points

New Delhi: Stock market fell for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, posting its biggest weekly drop since mid-August, as concerns about the country`s widening fiscal deficit and rising crude prices spooked investors.

Benchmark Sensex on Friday tumbled over 316 points amidst profit booking by investors. The BSE Sensex was down by 316.41 points to close at 32,832.94 while the NSE Nifty was down by 104.75 points to close at 10,121.80.

Key Indian equity indices traded on a flat-to-negative note in the mid-afternoon session as investors booked profits in metals, IT and oil and gas stocks.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,300.81 points and a low of 33,065.77 during intra-day trade.

In contrast, the BSE market breadth was bullish -- 1,531 advances and 1,032 declines.

On Thursday, the key indices closed with substantial losses as data showing a widened fiscal deficit for the first seven months of 2017-18, along with subdued Asian markets and volatility infused by November futures and options (F&O) expiry, subdued investors` sentiments.

On a closing basis, the NSE Nifty50 fell by 134.75 points or 1.30 percent to 10,226.55 points while the BSE Sensex closed at 33,149.35 points -- down 453.41 points or 1.35 percent.

