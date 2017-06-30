close
Market in wait and watch, Sensex slips 154 points ahead of GST

The Sensex fell over 154 points and the Nifty went below 9,500 in the beginning on Friday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 10:32
Market in wait and watch, Sensex slips 154 points ahead of GST

Mumbai: The Sensex fell over 154 points and the Nifty went below 9,500 in the beginning on Friday as the July derivative series took off on a negative note amid anxiety ahead of GST rollout.

Capital outflow by foreign funds and weak global shares only added to concerns.

Investors kept their fingers crossed ahead of the landmark tax reform Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set for a mid-night launch today.

The 30-share Sensex tumbled 154.23 points, or 0.50 percent, to 30,703.29. It had gained 23.20 points in the previous session though.

Realty, capital goods, auto, banking, metal and consumer durable stocks dealt a blow, falling by up to 1.55 percent.

The 50-share Nifty hit 9,460.20, down 43.20 points, or 0.45 percent.

The July futures and options (F&O) series saw a bumpy start amid a weak equity trend in Asia, tracking losses in the US.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.90 percent, Shanghai Composite 0.26 percent and Japan's Nikkei 1.09 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.78 percent lower yesterday.

 

