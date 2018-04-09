Market opens flat, Asian shares open higher

Mumbai: Stock market opened on flat note on Monday amidst a bounce in US stock futures that soothed global sentiment.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,653.61 points, was trading at 33,736.13, up 109.16 points or 0.32 percent from its previous session's close.

Around 9.39 a.m the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 34.35 points or 0.33 percent t o trade at 10,365.95 points.The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,699.59 points and a low of 33,578.91 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 783 advances and 273 declines.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan responded by rising 0.7 percent. Japan`s Nikkei put on 0.6 percent, while Chinese blue chips added 0.3 percent and Hong Kong climbed 2 percent.