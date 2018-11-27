Market opens flat, Nifty retains 10,600

New Delhi: Stock markets opened flat to negative on Tuesday though the NSE Nifty held on to 10,600 level.

The BSE Sensex fell 41.84 points or 0.12 percent to 35,312.24 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 17.00 points or 0.16 percent to 10,611.60.

Asian shares battled to extend a global rebound on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, dampening risk appetite across the region, a Reuters report said.

Japan`s Nikkei managed to edge up 0.4 percent, but MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat.

The Dow ended Monday up 1.46 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55 percent and the Nasdaq 2.06 percent.

