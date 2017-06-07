Market opens higher ahead of RBI policy outcome

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex started on a positive note by recovering over 99 points in early trade today as the revised forecast of better monsoon enthused investors, who are keenly awaiting the RBI's bi-monthly policy meet outcome due later in the day.

The Met department yesterday revised upward its initial monsoon forecast and said it is likely to be better than earlier expected.

The 30-share index, which had lost 118.93 points in the previous session, recovered by 99.42 points, or 0.31 percent, to 31,289.98. All sectoral indices led by metal, auto, realty and bank stocks led the recovery, rising by up to 0.88 percent.

The NSE Nifty also went up by 29.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to 9,666.40.

Brokers said investors were seen holding their bets awaiting the outcome of the RBI's bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meet.

Besides, a mixed trend at other Asian bourses influenced the trading sentiment in the domestic market.

Shares of GAIL, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Hero Motocorp, M&M, Bajaj Auto and Tata Steel were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 0.93 percent.

Among other Asian markets, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.64 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 0.06 pr cent. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.32 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.23 percent lower in yesterday's trade.