New Delhi: Stock market opened in green on Friday amidst positive global cues.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, opened at 35,287.99. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading up 41.95 points or 0.39 percent at 10,758.50 in early hours of trading.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,379.26 and a low of 35,281.58 points.

The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bulls with 679 advances and 522 declines.