Market opens in green post Fed rate hike

New Delhi: Stock markets opened in green on Thursday post rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The US Fed raised interest rates with forecast on two more hikes for 2018 in its first policy meeting under Chairman Jerome Powell.

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 73.51 points, or 0.22 percent, to 33,209.69 in opening session. On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,167.50 points after closing at 10,155.25 points.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 98.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth Rs 197.78 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent, erasing earlier gains of up to 0.7 pct, which were led by South Korea and Taiwan hitting six-week highs. Japan`s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent.

Wall Street stock indexes ended the day lower, with the S&P 500 losing 0.18 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.26 percent.

With Agency Inputs