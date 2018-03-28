Market opens in red, Sensex down 150 points

New Delhi: Stock market opened in the red on Wednesday on negative global cues while trade war fears continue to niggle at investor confidence.

The Sensex of the BSE, after opening at 33,098.09 points, touched a high of 33,104.11 and low of 33,009.87 points. On the other hand, the broader 51-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,143.60 points after closing at 10,184.15 points. The Nifty is trading at 10,143.60 points in the morning session.

Asian markets resumed their downward spiral on Wednesday following a sell-off on Wall Street. The Dow and S&P 500 plunged. Tech-rich Nasdaq slumped almost three percent with Facebook 4.9 percent down as it is battered by a huge data breach scandal, while Tesla shed more than eight percent on a probe into the fatal crash of one of its cars.

On broader markets Hong Kong fell one percent, Shanghai fell 0.6 percent and Tokyo ended the morning 1.8 percent lower.

Sydney lost 0.5 percent and Singapore gave up 0.9 percent.Seoul fell more than one percent, with traders unmoved by news from China that North Korea`s Kim had visited -- marking his first foreign trip since becoming leader in 2011 and causing fresh hope for an easing of tensions on the peninsula.

With Agency Inputs