Market opens mildly up, gives up initial gains immediately

At 9.35 am the 30-share index was trading down rose 17.10 points, or 0.05 percent, to 33,863.15.

New Delhi: Stock market opened mildly up on Wednesday amid firm Asian cues but gave up the intial gains immediately.

At 9.35 am the 30-share index was trading down rose 17.10 points, or 0.05 percent, to 33,863.15. The NSE Nifty too was down 1.90 points, or 0.02 percent, at 10,400.15.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 12 paise to 65.11 against the US dollar in opening trade today ahead of the release of US Fed meeting minutes scheduled later in the day.

Asian stocks rose modestly on Wednesday, paring earlier gains as optimism that trade ties between Washington and Beijing were on the mend gave way to questions about the next phase of the diplomatic tit-for-tat between the two countries.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.35 percent higher.

With Reuters Inputs

