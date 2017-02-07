Market's 4-day winning spell stalls; Sensex trips 104 points, Nifty slips below 8,800-level

Mumbai: In a climb-down from its 4-month high, the Sensex on Tuesday took its first hit in five sessions by falling over 104 points even as the Nifty slipped below the 8,800-mark, weighed down by rate-sensitive banking, realty and other stocks ahead of the RBI monetary policy.

The rupee lost ground against the dollar to 67.44 (intra-day), which precipitated the fall.

Investors were anxious concerned about uncertainties over the timing of Federal Reserve rate hike, US policies under President Donald Trump, the upcoming French election and rising crude price that could impact inflation, going ahead. A weak closing in Asia tracking overnight losses in the US owing to all these unknowns triggered selling, brokers said.

The 30-share barometer opened a shade higher and rose further before profit-booking kicked in, but settled at 28,335.16, a loss of 104.12 points, or 0.37 percent.

Over the past four sessions, the index had risen 783.32 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty broke below the crucial 8,800 level and settled lower by 32.75 points, or 0.37 percent, at 8,768.30. Intra-day, it traded between 8,809.30 and 8,741.05.

The upmove in the previous four sessions mostly came on the back of a series of market-friendly budgetary proposals and expectations that RBI would reduce the policy rate at its policy meet tomorrow.

In the 30-share Sensex heatmap, 20 ended with losses and 10 turned higher. A lower opening in Europe completed the picture.

Tata Motors slid the most (3.52 percent), followed by Coal India (2.88 percent). Others such as ONGC, Adani Ports, Lupin, GAIL, Dr Reddy's, RIL and Axis Bank added to the fall.

Infosys, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, HDFC and ITC, among others, rose, keeping the fall limited.

The BSE metal index took the biggest knock, down 1.25 percent, followed by auto, oil and gas and healthcare.

In line with overall trend, the broader markets ended in negative zone, with the mid-cap index down 0.18 percent and small-cap 0.09 percent.

The scrip of rating agency Icra today zoomed 5.96 percent to Rs 4,336.45 after the company said its board will meet later this week to consider a proposal for buyback of shares.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 449.52 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.

Shanghai Composite closed 0.12 percent lower while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.35 percent and Hong Kong shed 0.07 percent.

European shares were trading lower before the ECB meeting. Key indices in France, Germany and UK fell by up to 0.30 percent.