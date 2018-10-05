हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Markets bleed profusely; Sensex crashes nearly 800 points, Nifty drops 281 points

Apart from the policy decision, the free-fall in the Indian rupee`s value to over 74 a US dollar eroded investors sentiments.

Markets bleed profusely; Sensex crashes nearly 800 points, Nifty drops 281 points

New Delhi: Stock markets continue to bleed profusely on the third day by ending at the lowest level since April this year after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) changed its policy stance and kept key benchmark lending rates intact.

Apart from the policy decision, the free-fall in the Indian rupee`s value to over 74 a US dollar eroded investors sentiments.

Both Sensex and Nifty posted above 2 percentage drop in closing trade. The BSE Sensex fell 792.17 points or 2.25 percent at 34,376.99. In a similar fashion the NSE Nifty slipped below 10,400 mark by cracking 282.80 points or 2.67 percent at10,316.45.

Stocks of Oil Marketing companies tanked 16 percent each, a day after the government announced fuel price cut. The government Thursday announced a Rs 2.50 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices after it reduced excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre and asked oil companies to absorb another Re 1.

 

 

Tags:
SensexSensex todaystock market updateBSENSESensex newsnifty news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close