हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
stock market holiday

Markets closed today on account of Eid al-Adha

NSE Nifty climbed 19.15 points or 0.17 percent higher to fresh closing high of 11,570.90 yesterday.

Markets closed today on account of Eid al-Adha

Mumbai: The BSE, the NSE, forex, money and bullion markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Eid-ul Azha or Bakr-Eid.

The BSE Sensex closed flat while Nifty posted fresh closing highs on Tuesday after amid renewed buying in pharmaceuticals and IT stocks. The 30-share index edged 7 points or 0.02 percent up at 38,285.75. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 19.15 points or 0.17 percent higher to fresh closing high of 11,570.90.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 593.22 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 483.04 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Tags:
stock market holidaySensex todayEidBSENSE

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close