Markets closed today on account of Mahashivratri

New Delhi: All major markets including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money, Bullion, Metals, Oilseeds, Spices and Sugar will remain closed on Tuesday, on account of "Mahashivratri".

Domestic equities managed their second gain in last ten sessions and recovered from two back- to-back weekly declines yesterday, with Sensex surging nearly 295 points and Nifty 85 points as investors turned towards recent battered stocks for value-buying amid positive global cues.

Besides, strong corporate earnings and expectations of some moderation in retail inflation numbers - to be released after market hours today - also added to sentiment revival.

Investors heavily bought into recently battered power, realty, capital goods and banking stocks amid continued buying by domestic funds and retail investors.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 7.50 percent, while the rupee strengthened to 64.3050/64.3150 from its 64.3975 close.