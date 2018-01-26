Markets closed today on account of Republic Day

New Delhi: All major market including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money, Bullion, Metals, Oilseeds, Spices and Sugar will remain closed on Friday on account of 'Republic Day' holiday.

Markets yesterday took a breather after a six-session dizzying rally, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty skidding from their closing peaks after emergence of sell-off in recent high-flying counters.

The investor sentiment was majorly driven by under- pressure banking stocks, which had recently seen sharp run-up in valuation, as the market was concerned over government's move to allocate higher capital to weaker banks.

Besides, a mild volatility erupted as being the last session of January expiry in the derivatives segment and also ahead of a long weekend.

The BSE Sensex fell over 111 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 36,050.44; and the NSE Nifty concluded the session with a loss of over 16 points, or 0.15 percent, at 11,069.65.

On a weekly basis, it was eighth straight week of gains for the markets. During the period, the 30-share Sensex added 538.86 points, or 1.51 percent; while the broader Nifty gathered 174.95 points, or 1.60 percent.