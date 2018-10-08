हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Markets continue downward spiral, Sensex falls 290 points

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital markets in the last four trading sessions.

Markets continue downward spiral, Sensex falls 290 points

New Delhi: Markets continued their downward spiral on Monday with the Sensex falling over 100 points while the Nifty opened below 10,300 level.

The benchmark BSE Sensex lost another 290.73 points, or 0.85 percent, to 34,086.26 in early trade Monday. Similarly the NSE Nifty fell 96.40 points or 0.93 percent at 10,220.05

Meanwhile, the rupee dropped by another 14 paise to 73.90 per dollar in early trade Monday as the US currency gained in global markets amid unabated foreign fund outflows. On Friday, the rupee had lost 18 paise to end at record low of 73.76 after collapsing to a life-time low of 74.23 (intra-day) after the RBI unexpectedly kept the policy rate unchanged.

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 9,300 crore (USD 1.3 billion) from the Indian capital markets in the last four trading sessions.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3 percent, after major stock markets around the world fell for a second straight day on Friday. Australian shares were down 1 percent. Markets in Japan are closed for a holiday, Reuters said. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.68 percent and the S&P 500 lost 0.55 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.16 percent - its first weekly percentage decline since March. 

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
SensexSensex todaystock market updateBSENSESensex newsnifty news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close