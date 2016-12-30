Markets end 2016 on robust note, Sensex rises 260 points

India's stock market rises for second straight day on the final trading session of 2016, Friday, amid further strength in the rupee.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 26,441.51 points, ended at 26,626.46, higher 260.31 points or 0.99 percent from the previous day`s close at 26,366.15.

The Sensex touched a high of 26,678.60 and a low of 26,406.53 in the trade so far.

The barometer had closed at an almost two-week high by gaining 155.47 points in the previous session as December derivatives contracts expired amid recovery in the rupee.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 82.20 points or 1.01 percent higher at 8,185.80.

The rupee was quoting higher by 16 paise against the dollar at 67.94 in early trade.

The year saw the Sensex zooming to a high of 29,077.28 on September 8 and a low of 22,494.61 on February 29. Today's closing meant a net gain of 508.92 points, or 1.94 per cent from its last year-end close of 26,117.54.

During the year, the Nifty gained 239.45 points, or 3.01 percent. The gauge had climbed to a high of 8,968.70 on September 7 and touched a low of 6,825.80 on February 29.