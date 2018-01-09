Markets end at fresh closing high, Sensex gains 90 points; Nifty up for 6th day

Markets ended at fresh closing high on Tuesday on positive global cues, along with optimism over the upcoming quarterly earnings result season and healthy buying in consumer durables stocks, buoyed investors' sentiments.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,431 points, closed at a new high of 34,443.19 points -- up 90.40 points or 0.26 percent -- from its previous session's close.

Also, Nifty settled at fresh high of 10,637.

Opening higher, the 30-share Sensex quickly rallied to an all-time intra-day high of 34,488.03 as Coal India, ITC and Tata Motors posted smart gains.

Profit booking in some pharma, capital goods and telecom stocks at record levels, however, pulled the index to a low of 34,343.41 during the day trade.

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty also maintained its bull run and touched a new peak of 10,659.15 (intra-day).

On Monday, the key equity indices, along with the broader market indices, closed at record highs on the back of healthy buying from foreign funds, along with optimism over the upcoming quarterly earnings result season and strong global cues.

The Nifty50 gained 64.75 points or 0.61 percent to close at a new high of 10,623.60 points, the Sensex closed at a fresh high of 34,352.79 points -- up 198.94 points or 0.58 percent.