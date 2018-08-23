हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets end at new closing peak, Nifty near 11,600

The 50-stock Nifty breached 11,600 in intraday trade today.

Markets end at new closing peak, Nifty near 11,600

New Delhi: Markets ended at new closing peak on Thursday while the NSE Nifty was just a few points away from touching 11,600.

Sensex rose 51.01 points to close at new peak of 38,336.76. NSE Nifty was up 11.85 points to record 11,582.75.  

The 50-stock Nifty breached 11,600 in intraday trade today. Sensex scaled intra-day high of 38,487.63. The gauge has gained 622.19 points in the previous three sessions.

Markets were shut yesterday on account of Bakri Id.

Construction major L&T was the biggest gainer among the Sensex components following NTPC and Reliance.

L&T jumped 2.30 percent at Rs 1,352.50, after the company said its board has approved a proposal to buy back six crore shares amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. RIL shares rose 1.86 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,269.70. Reliance Industries (RIL) today became the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation mark.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 254.25 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 197.87 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

With PTI Inputs

