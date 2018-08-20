हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets end at record closing high, Nifty crosses 11,550

New Delhi: Stock markets ended at record closing high on Monday amidst positive global cues, recovery in the Indian rupee. and healthy buying in auto, banking and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 330.87 points or 0.87 percent cloase at a a fresh lifetime high of 38,278.75, its biggest single session gain since August 3. The 30-share Sensex scaled an all-time high 38,340.69 in the intra-day trading.

The NSE Nifty climbed 81.00 points or 0.71 percent to hit record high of 11,551.75.

LT, Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, SBIN, Heromoto Corp, Wipro and Coal India, rising by upto 6.74 percent.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 151.89 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 147.31 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

