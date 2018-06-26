हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
The BSE Sensex ended 19.69 points or 0.06 percent up at 35,490.04.

Markets end flat in choppy trade on mixed global cues

New Delhi: Markets ended flat in choppy trade amidst mixed global cues as escalating trade tensions between the US and other leading economies, including the EU, China and India continue to dampen investor sentiments.

The BSE Sensex ended 19.69 points or 0.06 percent up at 35,490.04. In similar fashion, the 50-share NSE Nifty edged up by 6.70 points or 0.06 percent at 10,769.15.

Tata Motors was worst affected in the sensex pack for the second consecutive day. The company's stocks fell nearly 4.31 percent amidst news that US has threatened to impose tariffs on European cars. Experts believe that Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles exported to the United States may take a big hit if Trump imposes auto tariffs.

Meanwhile, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 198.68 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 86.22 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

With Agency Inputs

