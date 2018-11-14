हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets end flat on higher inflation, poll caution

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 2.50 points or 0.01 percent at 35,141.99.

Markets end flat on higher inflation, poll caution

New Delhi: The key equity indices ended flat on Wednesday afternoon as higher wholesale inflation and caution during the ongoing assembly polls in five states weighed on the domestic investor sentiments.

India`s annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices rose to 5.28 per cent in October from 5.13 per cent in September, the Commerce Ministry data said.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 2.50 points or 0.01 percent at 35,141.99. Similarly, the NSE`s Nifty fell 6.20 points or 0.059 percent to 10,576.30.

Sun Pharma emerged worst performer in the Sensex kitty, plunging 7.36 per cent, after the company Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 218.82 crore for the July-September quarter on account of a Rs 1,214-crore provision for the settlement of the Modafinil antitrust case in the US.

Other laggards were Kotak Bank, M&M, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, RIL and ITC, falling up to 3.04 percent.

Among gainers, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Asian Paint, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and NTPC, rose up to 2.85 percent.

