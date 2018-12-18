हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets end higher, Nifty reclaims 10,900

The BSE Sensex rose 77.01 points to end at 36,347.08 while the NSE Nifty gained 20.35 points to 10,908.70.

New Delhi: Rallying for the sixth session, markets ended in green on Tuesday tracking gains by the domestic currency.

The BSE Sensex rose 77.01 points to end at 36,347.08. The gauge had risen over 1,310 points in the last five sessions. The Nifty reclaimed 10,900 level by gaining 20.35 points to 10,908.70.  Intra-day, it traded between 10,819.10 and 10,915.40.

According to provisional data, domestic institutional investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 76.84 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 60.95 crore Monday.

Domestic markets started off with a weak start but fag-end buying mainly in pharma, metal and capital goods stocks offset losses in information technology and FMCG counters amid weak global cues, helped markets reverse its losses.

Sun Pharma emerged as the best performer in the Sensex pack, surging 2.98 percent, followed by PowerGrid at 1.74 percent.

Other gainers were M&M 1.62 percent, Vedanta 1.58 percent, Asian Paints 1.47 percent, L&T 1.42 percent, SBI 1.35 percent, ICICI Bank 1.22 percent, NTPC 1.20 percent, Kotak Bank 1.08 percent, Bharti Airtel 0.91 percent, Tata Steel 0.76 percent and Maruti Suzuki 0.64 percent.

RIL, Hero Motocorp, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Coal India, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto also showed strength and gained up to 0.62 percent.

On the other hand, shares of software exporters such as Infosys, Wipro and TCS lost up to 2.48 percent due to stronger rupee.

Other losers in the Sensex were ONGC, HDFC, HUL, ITC and Yes Bank.

Global markets were subdued as investors traded with caution ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee`s (FOMC) two-day meet starting on Tuesday.

The committee is expected to raise interest rates which has kept the sentiments tepid, analysts said. 

With Agency Inputs

 

 

