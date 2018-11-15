हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets end higher, Nifty regains 10,600

Healthy buying was consumer durables, realty and metal sector.

Mumbai: Markets extended rally on broadly positive global cues and a recovery in the domestic currency with both Sensex and Nifty ending in green on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex closed 118.55 points or 0.34 percent higher at 35,260.54. The gauge had shed 2.50 points Wednesday in a highly volatile session. The NSE Nifty ended 40.40 points or 0.38 percent higher at 10,616.70. Intra-day, Nifty shuttled between 10,646.50 and 10,557.50.

FIIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 277.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 272.34 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed. 

Adani Ports took the top position among Sensex constituents by surging 4.19 percent, followed by Kotak Bank rising 2.61 percent.

Other big gainers include Axis Bank advancing 2.11 percent, Hero MotoCorp 1.95 percent, Tata Motors 1.78 percent, Maruti Suzuki 1.50 percent, Vedanta Ltd 1.37 percent, Power Grid 1.18 percent, L&T 0.97 percent, Bharti Airtel 0.85 percent, ICICI Bank 0.82 percent, HDFC Bank 0.80 percent and HDFC 0.75 percent.

SBI, Infosys, RIL and IndusInd Bank, too, finished with gains of up to 0.56 percent.

Shares of private lender, Yes Bank emerged worst performer by plunging 7.42 percent after its non-executive Chairman Ashok Chawla resigned with immediate effect.

Other laggards were NTPC, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Coal India, TCS, HUL, ITC, M&M, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto, Wipro and Tata Steel falling by up to 2.16 percent.

With PTI Inputs

 

