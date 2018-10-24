हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets end in green, breaks four-day losing streak

Sensex and Nifty both posted half a percent gains.

New Delhi: Breaking four-day losing streak, markets ended in the positive territory on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty both posting half a percent gains.

The BSE Sensex jumped 186.73 points or 0.55 percent to close at 34,033.96 while the NSE Nifty edged up 77.95 points or 0.77 percent to 10,224.75.

