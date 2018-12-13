Markets end in green; FMCG, realty stocks shine

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday on the back of positive macro-economic data.

The BSE Sensex jumped 150.57 points or 0.42 percent at 35,929.64. The NSE Nifty edged higher by 53.95 points or 0.50 percent to 10,791.55.

Investors' sentiments were also buoyed by newly appointed Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das's meeting with heads of Mumbai-based public sector banks earlier in the day.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Wipro, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Maruti, Tata Motors, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, SBI, ONGC, HDFC Bank and HUL, rising up to 3 percent.

Yes Bank, on the other hand, was the biggest loser, falling over 6 percent after its board meet concluded. The bank said it has finalised a candidate for the chairman's position and would be seeking approval from the RBI. The bank, however, did not disclose the candidate's name.

Other losers include Sun Pharma, TCS, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Coal India, falling up to 2 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,299.43 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,121.29 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

With Agency Inputs