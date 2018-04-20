Markets end in red in choppy trade

New Delhi: The key equity indices closed in red on Friday in a choppy trade.

The BSE Sensex slipped 11.71 points to close at 34,415.58 while the Nse Nifty was down 1.25 points to 10,564.05.

Major losers were Kotak Bank, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, SBIN, HDFC, Axis Bank, ITC, Asian Paints and Tata steel losing up to 1.47 percent.

Heavy selling pressure was seen in the banking, metal and capital goods stocks. However, healthy buying in IT and Teck (technology, media and entertainment) stocks restricted further decline during the day.

Sensex touched a high of 34,487.33 points and a low of 34,311.29 points during the day. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,447 declines and 1,169 advances.

With Agency Inputs