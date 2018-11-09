Markets end in red on weak leads from peers

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex ended 79.13 points lower at 35,158.55 while Nifty slipped 13.20 points to 10,585.20.

New Delhi: Despite a flying start to Samvat 2075, Markets ended in the negative zone on Friday following a choppy session amid weak global cues as the US Fed hinted at a rate hike next month.

Sensex ended 79.13 points lower at 35,158.55 while Nifty slipped 13.20 points to 10,585.20.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 31 crore Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers too to the tune of Rs 27 crore, According to provisional data available with the BSE.

Top losers in the Sensex pack included Wipro, ONGC, NTPC HDFC, Vedanta, ITC, Tata Steel, SBI, RIL, TCS, Infosys and Bharti Airtel, falling up to 2.45. percent. Bucking the weak market trend, Yes Bank,  Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, HUL, Maruti, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, coal India, and M&M rose up to 5.49 percent.

Among sectoral indices IT stocks fell the most at 1.19 percent, followed by TECK (1.16 percent), Metal (1.00 percent), Realty (0.31 percent) and FMCG (0.04 percent).

Brent crude oil futures breached the USD 70 per barrel mark and were trading 1.08 per cent lower at USD 69.90.
 

