Sensex

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, healthcare, oil and gas counters.

Markets end in red over worrying macro-economic situation

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday with Sensex slipping below 34,000 level and the Nifty falling nearly 1 percent. Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, healthcare, oil and gas counters.

Negative global cues along with an worrying macro-economic situation and mixed start to the corporate earnings season subdued key domestic indices during the afternoon trade session on Tuesday.

Slipping for the fourth consequtive day, the BSE Sensex tanked 287.15 points or 0.84 percent to 33,847.23. Similarly, NSE Nifty was too dropped below the 10,200-mark by falling 98.45 points or 0.96 percent to 10,146.80.

Sensex touched an intra-day high of 34,073.92 points and a low of 33,742.75.

In the Sensex kitty, Asian Paints suffered the most by falling 5.21 percent after the company reported a 14.76 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 506 crore for the September quarter Monday.

Other major laggards were M&M, ITC, RIL, HUL, Vedanta Limited, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, TCS, Wipro and Sun Pharma, declining by up to 5.07 percent.

