Sensex today

Markets end in red; Sensex plunges 460 points, Nifty slips below 10,400

Stock and forex markets remained shut on Thursday on account of "Dussehra".

New Delhi: Stock markets ended in red on Friday with Sensex and Nifty both posting 1.3 percent drop.

Cues from other Asian markets were mixed with early losses were erased as China shares rebounded in afternoon trade after government statements sought to bolster market confidence.

The benchmark BSE Sensex Sensex plunges 463.95 points or 1.33 percent to end at 34,315.63. Similarly the NSE Nifty dropped 149.50 points or 1.43 percent to 10,303.55.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in IT, auto and consumer durable stocks. Shares of Reliance Industries took a severe hit despite posting highest ever Q2 growth. RIL shares ended down over 4 percent lower on concerns of its heavy debt and delay in the company`s key refining project, while its gross refining margin fell.

