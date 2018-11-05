हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets end largely lower, Sensex settles below 35,000 mark

The gauge had rallied almost 580 points on Friday.

New Delhi: Markets ended largely lower on Monday with the BSE Sensex falling below the 35,000 mark amidst weak Asian cues followed by uncertainty around the China-US trade war, fall in rupee and unabated foreign fund outflows.    

The Sensex fell 60.73 points, or 0.17 percent to 34,811.60. The gauge had rallied almost 580 points on Friday. Intra-day it oscillated between  high of 35,123.41 and low of 34,811.60

The broader NSE Nifty ended the day by falling 29 points or 0.27 percent to 10,524.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 196.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares to the tune of Rs 852.99 crore.

Among sectoral indices Power sector fell the most at 1.59, followed by  Oil & Gas (1.42), Healthcare (0.64), Infra (0.60), Consumer Durables (0.51), Capital Goods (0.40),  Auto (0.33) And PSU (0.31) .

