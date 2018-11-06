हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets end marginally higher on strong earnings; TCS, Yes Bank, Tata Motors lead gains

New Delhi: Markets ended marginally higher on Tuesday though Sensex could not retain 35,000 level.

The BSE Sensex ended 40.99 points higher at 34,991.91 while Nifty gained 6 points to close at 10,530.

Among the sectoral indices TECK rose the most with 1.03 percent gain, followed by, Information Technology (0.99 percent), Realty (0.40 percent), Infrastructure (0.17 percent) and Capital Goods (0.02 percent).

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included TCS, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Reliance, Sun Pharma, Power grid, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, ONGC, LT, and Coal India, rising by upto 2.22 percent.

On Monday, the domestic markets had closed with marginal losses despite positive macro-economic update, marginal foreign fund inflows and a rise in banking stocks.

 

