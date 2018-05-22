हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets end marginally higher on value-buying

New Delhi: Markets ended marginally higher on Tuesday after declining in the last five trading sessions due to value buying by investors. However, high crude oil prices and mixed cues from the Asian markets prevented further gains in the indices.

The BSE index jumped 47.52 points, or 0.14 percent, to 34,663.65 in closing trade. The NSE Nifty too rose by 23.85 points, or 0.23 percent, to 10,540.55.

Major gainers were Dr Reddy's, SBIN, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Infosys, M&M, Bharti Airtel and L&T rising up to 5.84 percent.

