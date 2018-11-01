हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex today

Markets end marginally lower in lacklustre trade

Sensex touched an intra-day high of 34,679.93 points and a low of 34,303.38 points.

Markets end marginally lower in lacklustre trade

New Delhi: Markets ended marginally lower on Thursday despite firm global cues and a slight recovery in the domestic currency.

Sensex shed 10.08 points to close at 34,431.97. It touched an intra-day high of 34,679.93 points and a low of 34,303.38 points.

The Nifty ended 6.15 points down at 10,380.45. It shuttled between high of 10,441.90 and low of 10,341.90.

Laggards included Coal India falling 1.90 percent, NTPC 1.85 percent, Sun Pharma 1.31 percent, Asian Paint 0.82 percent, ITC Ltd 0.82 percent, Kotak Bank 0.82 percent, ICICI Bank 0.48 percent, HDFC 0.44 percent, RIL 0.42 percent, HUL 0.40 percent and HDFC Bank 0.03 percent.

Yes Bank Ltd Was The Top Gainer In The Sensex Pack, Closing Higher By 8.35 Percent, Followed By Axis Bank, Indusind bank, LT, SBI, Power grid, Maruti, Heromoto corp, Vedanta, Tata steel, ONGC and Bajaj Auto.

However, capital goods index gained the most by rising 2.34 percent, realty (2.27 percent), metal (1.29 percent), infrastructure (1.227 percent), consumer durables (1.03 percent) and bankex (0.89 percent), PSU (0.85 percent), power (0.80percent), oil & gas (0.70 percent) and auto (0.05 percent).

Healthcare, FMCG, TECK, and IT stock lost 0.64 percent, 0.65 percent, 1.60 percent and 1.78  percent respectively.

 

 

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSENiftySensexstock market update

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close