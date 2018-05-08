Markets end with marginal gains, ICICI bank steals the show

New Delhi: Markets ended with marginal gains with Nifty retaining above 10,700 on Tuesday. ICICI bank stole the show by rising nearly 9 percent in the intra day trade even as the company posted 45 percent decline in consolidated net profit for March quarter.

ICICI Bank ended up 6.73 percent at 309.30 rupees, its highest close since February 28. The BSE Sensex jumped 8.18 points or 0.02 percent at 35,216.32 while the NSE Nifty jumped 2.30 points or 10,717.80 to 10,740.15.

The Sensex touched a high of 35388.87 and a low of 35136.01 in the intra day trade. Major gainers were ICICI , SBIN, Axis Bank, Powergrid, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Maruti, Adani Ports, Coal India, TCS, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC rising upto 6.60 percent.

The 30-stock Sensex opened positive and advanced to the session's high of 35,388.87. However, profit-booking by investors ahead of Karnataka elections this week trimmed the gains, with the gauge sinking to the day's low of 35,136.01.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,037.23 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 635.24 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

With PTI Inputs