Sensex today

Markets erase opening gains, Nifty comes below 11,100

New Delhi: Markets kicked off on marginally positive note but fell into the negative territory soon after amidst heavy selling pressure in consumer durables, auto and banking stocks.

At 9.56 am the  S&P BSE Sensex, which had opened at 36,924.72 points, traded at 36,642.15, lower by 199.45 points or 0.54 percent from the previous close of 36,841.60 points.

The wider Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded was trading at 11,070.55, down 72.55 points or 0.65 percent.

It has touched an intra-day high of 36,945.50 point and a low of 36,616.87 points so far.

Tags:
Sensex todayBSENSENiftyStock market

