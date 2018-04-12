Markets extend winning run for 6th day; macro data eyed

New Delhi: The BSE benchmark Sensex gained for the sixth straight session, reclaiming the crucial 34,100 level in closing trade on Thursday, ahead of IIP and inflation data scheduled to be released in the evening.

The government will issue Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers for February and inflation data for March based on consumer price index (CPI) today.

Sensex climbed 160.69 points to close at 34,101.13 while NSE Nifty rose 56.40 points to 10,458.65.

Major gainers were TCS, Infosys, Axis, ICICI bank, Tata Motors, Asian paint and HDFC, gaining up to 4.04 percent.

This is its highest closing since February 28, when it had closed at 34,184.04.

The gauge had gained 921.37 points in the previous five sessions.

The NSE 50-share index, after moving between 10,469.90 and 10,395.25, finally concluded at 10,458.65, up 41.50 points, or 0.40 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 362.30 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 111.82 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

With PTI Inputs