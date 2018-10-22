हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Markets give up opening gains; Sensex falls over 180 points

The BSE Sensex fell 181.25 points or 0.53 percent to end at 34,134.38.

New Delhi: Markets gave up its opening gains on Monday in a volatile trade with the Sensex and Nifty both closing down half a percent.

The BSE Sensex fell 181.25 points or 0.53 percent to end at 34,134.38. Similarly, Nifty fell 58.30 points or 0.57 percent to 10,245.25.

