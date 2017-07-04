Sensex struggles to maintain momentum post GST rollout

New Delhi: The GST feel-good went some notches higher as the Sensex rallied 132 points on Tuesday -- bringing up gains for the fourth straight day -- with metal, banking and realty stocks ticking all the right boxes.

Asian cues offered hope, backed by a record close in the US, which emboldened investors.

The 30-share index was up 131.84 points, or 0.42 percent, at 31,353.46. Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, power, consumer durables, oil and gas, auto and banking made headway.

The gauge had gained 387.30 points in the previous three sessions making a strong bet on the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The NSE Nifty today went up 35.65 points, or 0.37 percent, to 9,650.65.

Prominent gainers were Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and ONGC, rising by up to 1.61 percent.

NTPC too rose 1.02 percent to Rs 158.20 on reports of the company considering bonus shares issue.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.43 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.05 percent in morning trade. Shanghai composite, however, shed 0.49 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at record high by rising 0.61 percent yesterday.