Sensex today

Markets open at fresh record high; Nifty above 11,560

New Delhi: Stock markets opened at fresh record high on Tuesday despite muted global trends.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 124.21 points, or 0.32 percent, to hit its all-time high of 38,402.96 and NSE Nifty too scaled a new peak of 11,581.75 in early trade.

Extending its rising streak for the second day, the rupee appreciated 24 paise against the US dollar to 69.58 in early trade today amid weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 percent. Australian stocks lost 0.7 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI nudged up 0.1 percent and Japan`s Nikkei fell 0.6 percent.

Wall Street`s major indexes rose on Monday on optimism over trade talks between the United States and China, though they fell from session highs after Trump`s comments.

With Agency Inputs

 

