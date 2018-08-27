हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets open at fresh record high; Nifty above 11,635

The BSE Sensex jumped 278.36 points or 0.73 percent at 38,530.16.

Markets open at fresh record high; Nifty above 11,635

New Delhi: Stock markets opened at fresh record high with 0.5 percent gains posted by both Sensex and Nifty amidst positive global cues and stellar show in the banking, metal and FMCG stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 278.36 points or 0.73 percent at 38,530.16. Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed up 86.25 points or 0.75 percent at 11,643.35.

All the sectoral indices in the Sensex pack were trading in green. Major gainers included Yes Bank, SBIN, Tata Steel, Power grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auro, Indus Ind Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank and ONGC, rising by upto 1.88 percent.

The gauge had lost 84.96 points in previous session on Friday.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 904.75 crore on Friday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 75.78 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

Asian shares rose early on Monday, taking support from Wall Street`s gains on Friday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent, while Japan`s Nikkei stock index gained 0.6 percent. Seoul`s Kospi index was flat, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

