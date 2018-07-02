हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Markets open flat amidst sluggish global cues

New Delhi: Markets opened in flat on Monday but it traded in the negative note minutes after opening.

The BSE Sensex was trading 136.13 points or 0.38 percent down at 35,287.35 in early morning trade. Similarly, Nifty also came below 10,700 mark by falling 46.85 points or 0.44 percent, down at 10,667.45.

The Sensex touched a high of 35578.24  points and a low of 35252.49  points in the trade so far.

Shares of Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Infosys, Maruti, TCS, SBIN, M&M, Heromoto Corp, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank rose upto 2.45 percent. Laggards were Yes Bank, Power grid, Reliance, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, ITC, Coal India, ONGC, L&T, Vedanta limited, NTPC, falling by upto 3.61 percent.

Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent, with a survey of manufacturers showing sentiment had darkened a shade in the face of trade war threats.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer in early trade. The index shed 2 percent last week as trade concerns clouded the outlook for Chinese growth and pressured asset prices there.

 

